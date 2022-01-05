Wells Fargo chief risk officer Amanda Norton to retire in June - Bloomberg

Jan. 05, 2022 2:48 PM ETWells Fargo & Company (WFC)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Wells Fargo To Lay Off 700 Bank Employees As Part Of Cost-Cutting Measures

Scott Olson/Getty Images News

  • Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Chief Risk Officer Amanda Norton, who joined the commercial bank in 2018, is going to retire in June, Bloomberg reports, citing a memo sent to staff on Tuesday.
  • Norton was one of the first outsiders hired directly onto the bank's top leadership team, which now primarily consists of executives joined from other firms, Bloomberg notes.
  • A replacement for CRO will be named in the coming weeks. The move comes at a time when the bank is trying to regain regulators' trust after a series of scandals.
  • "Living through a pandemic teaches you things, and I've realized that now is the time to do some things I want and need to do outside of my career," Bloomberg cites Norton in a separate memo to risk-management employees.
  • Previously, (May 27, 2021) Wells Fargo's head of regulatory affairs leaves the bank.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.