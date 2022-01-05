Wells Fargo chief risk officer Amanda Norton to retire in June - Bloomberg
Jan. 05, 2022 2:48 PM ETWells Fargo & Company (WFC)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Chief Risk Officer Amanda Norton, who joined the commercial bank in 2018, is going to retire in June, Bloomberg reports, citing a memo sent to staff on Tuesday.
- Norton was one of the first outsiders hired directly onto the bank's top leadership team, which now primarily consists of executives joined from other firms, Bloomberg notes.
- A replacement for CRO will be named in the coming weeks. The move comes at a time when the bank is trying to regain regulators' trust after a series of scandals.
- "Living through a pandemic teaches you things, and I've realized that now is the time to do some things I want and need to do outside of my career," Bloomberg cites Norton in a separate memo to risk-management employees.
