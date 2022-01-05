Hedge fund Senvest is said to gain 85% last year on GameStop bet
Jan. 05, 2022
- Hedge fund Senvest Management is said to have returned 85% last year, helped by a long investment in GameStop (NYSE:GME), according to a CNBC report.
- Senvest, run by co-chief investment officer Richard Mashaal and Brian Gonick, likely had the best performance of any hedge fund last year based on performance tallied by HSBC, CNBC's Leslie Picker reported.
- Senvest initially made $700m on its GameStop investment after the video-game retailer became the personification of a meme stock last January. GameStop shares gained almost 680% last year. GameStop fell 9.4% today.
- Hedge fund D.E. Shaw gained 18.5% last year, while Bill Ackman's Pershing Square rose 27%, according to CNBC's Picker.
- Senvest originally disclosed a stake in GameStop in October 2020.
