GM CEO looks to convert drivers to EVs with choice, value
Jan. 05, 2022 2:57 PM ETGeneral Motors Company (GM)By: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor4 Comments
- GM CEO Mary Barra said Wednesday that the car maker can compete in the crowded electric vehicle space by delivering a "full portfolio" of EV selections and focusing on the middle-market with offerings in the $30,000-$40,000 range.
- "[Our EV products] are going to be in that sweet spot where consumers are willing to make that conversion to EV because they see the value and they see the opportunity," the head of GM (NYSE:GM) told CNBC.
- Barra's comments came as GM unveiled the all-electric Chevy Silverado as part of the CES show. The company has begun taking pre-orders, with production set to begin in 2023.
- The company also plans EV versions of its Equinox and Blazer brands. GM has already started delivering an electric version of its Hummer model.
- Barra said the Silverado, Equinox and Blazer would capture the middle part of the market, an area where it can convert a large portion of its customer base into EV drivers.
- "That's where we think we're going to drive a lot of volume and really get a lot of EV owners," she said.
- Longer-term, Barra said the company wanted to be the top seller of EVs in the U.S. by 2025. She added that the company is working on having autonomous vehicles by mid-decade as well.
- "That's what gives me such confidence that we're going to be number one mid-decade in EVs in the U.S.," she said.
- GM dipped in Wednesday's intraday trading, falling 3% to $63.58 at around 3 p.m. ET. The decline took the stock off a 52-week high set the previous day.