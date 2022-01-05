Hewlett Packard Enterprise adds to gains, reaches 52-week-high

Hewlett Packard Enterprise <span class='ticker-hover-wrapper'>(NYSE:<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/HPE' title='Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company'>HPE</a>)</span> corporate headquarters located in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) continued adding to its early 2022 gains when on Wednesday its shares rose enough to send the tech giant's stock price to a 52-week high.
  • HPE (HPE) shares rose as much as 3%, to hit $17.34, their highest level in a year. While HPE (HPE) pulled back from that peak, it still remained up by at $17.02 a share in late trading. Over the course of the week, HPE (HPE) shares have risen by 8%.
  • The company got a boost when on Tuesday, Barclays analyst Tim Long raised his rating on HPE (HPE) to overweight from equal weight, and lifted his price target on the company's shares to $20 from $16. Among the reasons Long gave for his upgrade were that he expects HPE (HPE) to catch up to the likes of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) and the company is doing a good job of managing the transition of its servers and storage businesses to the public cloud.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.