Hewlett Packard Enterprise adds to gains, reaches 52-week-high
Jan. 05, 2022 3:02 PM ETHewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE)DELLBy: Rex Crum, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) continued adding to its early 2022 gains when on Wednesday its shares rose enough to send the tech giant's stock price to a 52-week high.
- HPE (HPE) shares rose as much as 3%, to hit $17.34, their highest level in a year. While HPE (HPE) pulled back from that peak, it still remained up by at $17.02 a share in late trading. Over the course of the week, HPE (HPE) shares have risen by 8%.
- The company got a boost when on Tuesday, Barclays analyst Tim Long raised his rating on HPE (HPE) to overweight from equal weight, and lifted his price target on the company's shares to $20 from $16. Among the reasons Long gave for his upgrade were that he expects HPE (HPE) to catch up to the likes of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) and the company is doing a good job of managing the transition of its servers and storage businesses to the public cloud.