BOTS forms metaverse REIT, appoints real estate advisor
Jan. 05, 2022 BOTS, Inc. (BTZI)
- BOTS (OTCPK:BTZI) creates a metaverse real estate investment trust, dubbed REIT.MV, which will be listed on several crypto exchanges, the company says.
- It will focus on developing, buying, renting and minting virtual real estate in the metaverse with profits to be distributed to the investors that will own the REIT tokens based on smart contracts - similar to a traditional REIT.
- Additionally, the company appoints Money Management Investment Fund Founder and Chief Investment Officer Ben Soifer as its first REIT advisor.
- "We are creating a new Metaverse growth platform to allow it to more effectively execute our strategic initiatives, including greater diversification into the Metaverse space," said BOTS interim CEO S. Rubin.
- Recall towards the end of December that BOTS started accepting virtual real estate pre-orders.