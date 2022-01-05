BlackBerry CEO: Too early to split business, gives warm farewell to iconic smartphone
Jan. 05, 2022 3:29 PM ETBlackBerry Limited (BB)By: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor2 Comments
- BlackBerry CEO John Chen said Tuesday that it was "too early" to split its car-technology business from its cybersecurity business
- The chief executive of BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) noted that he has divided the units internally in order to get better transparency and improve execution. However, he wants to wait until both segments are more mature before considering a more aggressive split.
- "As soon as both of them were able to demonstrate that growth, that consistent growth, and the market-share winning and the execution -- I think it is too early," he said.
- BB had been an early winner in the smartphone space but lost out to rivals like Apple. The company is now continuing its long-term transition to a software company focused on areas like automobiles and cyber security.
- As part of the changeover in its business, BB shut down service for its iconic phones earlier this week. In 2016, the company made the decision to pivot away from producing hardware and focus on software.
- Given that the company began moving away from its smartphone business so long ago, Chen said the firm gave its customers enough time to find an alternative product.
- "Five years was a very long time for our loyal customers to be able to move to a different hardware platform. Many of them still use our software platform," he said.
- That said, Chen expressed some regret for halting support for the remaining 300K BlackBerry users, noting that he received a large number of warm tributes on social media for the groundbreaking smartphone.
- "Every one of us uses it, every one of us loved it and we have great memories, great pride. But we are on to bigger and better things," he said.
- Asked why the company's stock hasn't responded to the progress it has made in its transition, Chen argued that its shares have been undervalued while it repositioned its business.
- "I think we are in the right place, in the right market and hoping that this is a long-term rewarding stock," he said.
- BB reached meme status early last year, spiking to a 52-week high of $28.77. Shares were unable to sustain that level and, aside from another brief buying spree in the middle of the year, largely traded sideways in 2021.
- On Wednesday, the stock slipped 5% in intraday trading, retreating to $8.82 at about 3:15 p.m. ET.
- While it was unable to hold its massive gains early last year, the early spike did allow BB to outperform the S&P 500 over the course of the past 12 months. Shares are about 42% higher than they were at this time last year. This compares to a 31% rise in the S&P 500, as you can see in this chart.