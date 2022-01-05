Jefferies previews year ahead in Aerospace & Defense

Jan. 05, 2022 3:40 PM ETALGT, BA, LMT, TDG, LDOS, RTX, TXT, LHXBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor1 Comment

Military Mission at twilight

guvendemir/E+ via Getty Images

  • Jefferies analyst Sheila Kahyaoglu previewed the year ahead in Aerospace and Defense, top picks are Textron (NYSE:TXT), L3Harris (NYSE:LHX), Raytheon (NYSE:RTX), TransDigm (NYSE:TDG), and Leidos (NYSE:LDOS); all of the top picks seem to share a common theme of organic margin expansion and shareholder distribution upside, with top-line growth unlikely to be a primary catalyst for the sector.
  • At Textron, the analyst sees secular business jet upside, as orders build the backlog faster than revenue can keep up, driving margins higher; she also sees potential for $20/s upside in the event Textron beats out Lockheed (NYSE:LMT) and Boeing (NYSE:BA) for the DoD's successor to the Blackhawk helicopter.
  • L3Harris is well positioned within key sub-segments of the defense budget and has the potential to organically expand margins on the back of deal synergies; the analyst expects a 5% annual share buyback to drive the stock higher in 2022.
  • Raytheon is likely to see a tailwind in commercial aerospace aftermarket sales, and the analyst likes the 5.4% free cash flow yield on 2023 estimates.
  • TransDigm makes the list as a buy given organic opportunities reach all-time-high margins next year as well as inorganic opportunities for accretive acquisitions, on the back of an improved balance sheet.
  • Leidos is seen as a buy given its current 35% P/E multiple discount to the S&P 500 on the back of conservative EBITDA margin assumptions which leave room for upside.
  • Boeing is also buy-rated, and should see additional backlog on the recently reported Allegiant (NASDAQ:ALGT) order.
