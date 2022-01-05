Bitcoin dips below $45K following hawkish Fed minutes; U.S. dollar turns higher
Jan. 05, 2022 3:43 PM ETBitcoin USD (BTC-USD)XAUUSD:CUR, TLT, ETH-USD, SOL-USD, ADA-USD, BNB-USD, XRP-USDBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor10 Comments
- The trade-weighted U.S. dollar outshines bitcoin (BTC-USD) after the Federal Open Market Committee minutes revealed that faster rate hikes may be necessary to offset surging inflation.
- Bitcoin (BTC-USD -4.2%), the world's largest digital currency by market cap, dips below its key $45K technical level to as low as $43.6K per token, now changing hands at $44.3K. The crypto is trading about 5% below its 200-day simple moving average (on a 52-week time frame).
- In fact, the global crypto market slides more than 3% intra-day, with ethereum (ETH-USD -5.0%), binance coin (BNB-USD -4.3%), solana (SOL-USD -5.9%), cardano (ADA-USD -4.3%) and ripple (XRP-USD -4.1%) all falling.
- Bitcoin is "not loving a hawkish Fed today," with "institutional involvement up, correlation to broader markets up," Exante Data Founder Jens Nordvig writes in a Twitter post.
- Similarly, Gold (XAUUSD:CUR) is falling - not to the same degree as BTC - still above its key $1.8K per ounce support level.
- The greenback jumps after the Fed minutes, though still down slightly on the day. U.S. Treasury yields (NASDAQ:TLT) continue rising.
- Previously, (Aug. 27, 2021) Bitcoin rose after Jay Powell's dovish Jackson Hole speech.