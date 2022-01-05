Authentic Brands officially abandons IPO, pulls registration statement

Jan. 05, 2022 3:49 PM ETAuthentic Brands Group Inc. (AUTH)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

  • Authentic Brands Group Inc. (AUTH) officially ended its initial public offering plans and asked the SEC to approve its withdrawal of its S-1 registration statement.
  • The move comes after Authentic Brands (AUTH), the owner of Forever 21, Rebook and Brooks Brothers, agreed in late November to sell significant stakes in the company to CVC Capital Partners and HPS Investment Partners that gives the company an enterprise value of $12.7B.
  • At the time of the November news, Authentic Brands CEO Jamie Salter told CNBC in an interview that the IPO environment wasn't good. Salter told the business network that he will now target an IPO for 2023 or 2024.
  • On Monday, Authentic Brand said it was buying a majority stake in soccer legend David Beckham's brand-management company.
