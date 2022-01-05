Allbirds stock price tumbles 13% to near a post-IPO low
Jan. 05, 2022 5:10 PM ETAllbirds, Inc. (BIRD), SGSHOP, TSLABy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Shares of trendy shoemaker Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) fell 13% to close at $13.57 on Wednesday, just shy of the stock's all-time low of $12.96 hit on Dec. 13.
- BIRD has tumbled nearly 60% since its market debut in early November. Allbirds (BIRD) soared in its first trading session, rising as high as $32.44 from its $15-a-share IPO price.
- However, the stock has since dropped back below its IPO level, falling especially significantly in early December after BIRD reported a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.
- Highly speculative growth stocks such as Allbirds (BIRD), Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) have retreated in recent days amid rising interest rates, which appear to have chilled investor enthusiasm for risk.
- For example, shares of fellow recent IPO Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) also dropped Wednesday, falling 14% to close at $26.05. That took the popular salad-bowl chain near its all-time-low close of $24.82 hot on Dec. 3.
- As for Allbirds (BIRD), the stock has been moving inversely to the 10-year U.S. Treasury bond yield in recent days, as this chart shows:
- For a closer look at Allbirds' future, read Gary Alexander's bearish column here.