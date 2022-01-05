Daqo New Energy seen dropping with lower polysilicon prices, Daiwa says

Jan. 05, 2022 3:55 PM ETDaqo New Energy Corp. (DQ)MTBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Installing solar panels, Renewable energy clean and good environment.

bombermoon/iStock via Getty Images

  • Daqo New Energy (DQ -4.5%) shares could slide alongside declining prices of polysilicon, Daiwa Capital analysts say, foreseeing falling polysilicon selling prices in China with several additions to production capacity in the market during 2022-23, while Daqo's own expansion falls behind its peers.
  • Rising raw material costs and tightness in the industrial silicon market also pose headwinds, Daiwa adds, as it maintains its Outperform rating on Daqa ADRs but slashes its stock price target to $43 from $76.
  • Daqo recently unveiled a framework agreement with China's Baotou city for plans to build polysilicon projects for the solar industry with a total annual production capacity of 200K metric tons.
