Hughes, Bharti Airtel set joint venture for India satellite broadband
Jan. 05, 2022 3:56 PM ETEchoStar Corporation (SATS)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Hughes Communications India (SATS -4%) and Bharti Airtel have teamed up on a joint venture for satellite broadband service in India.
- The two companies will offer a range of satellite and hybrid network solutions to business and government customers in the country.
- The long-in-the-works deal has received all statutory approvals so the companies have created the JV.
- It will act as a majority-owned subsidiary of Hughes called HCIPL, combining both companies' Very Small Aperture Terminal businesses into an organization with a combined base of more than 200,000 VSATs. It claims to be the largest satellite service operator in India.