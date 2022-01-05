Hughes, Bharti Airtel set joint venture for India satellite broadband

Jan. 05, 2022 3:56 PM ETEchoStar Corporation (SATS)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor

Rustic vintage retro wooden house home building with HughesNet Satellite Dish

krblokhin/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Hughes Communications India (SATS -4%) and Bharti Airtel have teamed up on a joint venture for satellite broadband service in India.
  • The two companies will offer a range of satellite and hybrid network solutions to business and government customers in the country.
  • The long-in-the-works deal has received all statutory approvals so the companies have created the JV.
  • It will act as a majority-owned subsidiary of Hughes called HCIPL, combining both companies' Very Small Aperture Terminal businesses into an organization with a combined base of more than 200,000 VSATs. It claims to be the largest satellite service operator in India.
