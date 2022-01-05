Moderna hits a six-month low shedding over $15B in value after three-day slide
- Reaching the lowest level since June last year, Moderna (MRNA -7.5%) is on course to post another multi-day rout after recording losses in back-to-back sessions. The COVID-19 vaccine maker has lost ~$15.6B in market capitalization over the past three days even despite a resurgence of the pandemic in the U.S.
- On Monday, the country recorded over 1M cases, more than twice the single-day count of infections recorded anywhere else since the start of the pandemic.
- However, other COVID-19 vaccine makers such as Novavax (NVAX -11.9%) and BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) are also notable decliners during the day, Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) has recovered from a two-day skid after Bank of America upgraded the pharma giant to buy from neutral.
- The analyst Geoff Meacham noted among other things the prospects of the company’s oral COVID pill, Paxlovid for which the U.S. government doubled its commitment for 2021.