Why did GameStop stock drop today? Meme buzz is in the rear-view mirror

Jan. 05, 2022 4:04 PM ETGameStop Corp. (GME)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor20 Comments

Gamestop store sign

Dennis Diatel Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • GameStop (NYSE:GME) fell 13.02% on a rough day for many meme and story stocks in a broad risk-off trade across the market.
  • As usual, shares of GameStop are trading more off of animal spirits over fundamental news. Volume of over 42M shares of the retailer swapped hands today. GameStop has plenty of company with its downward slide as retail favorites like Bed, Bath & Beyond, Express, AMC Entertainment and Lucid Group all ended up the session sharply lower as well.
  • GameStop trades at its lowest levels since early last May and is more than 50% below its 200-day moving average.
