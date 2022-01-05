Saratoga Investment NII misses by $0.01, misses on total Investment Income

Jan. 05, 2022 4:09 PM ETSaratoga Investment Corp (SAR)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR): FQ3 Non-GAAP NII of $0.53 misses by $0.01; GAAP NII of $0.45 misses by $0.09.
  • Total Investment Income of $16.5M (+15.5% Y/Y) misses by $0.49M.
  • Shares -0.27%.
  • Press Release
  • As of Nov. 30, 2021, Saratoga Investment’s assets under management was $661.8 million, an increase of 21.0% from $547.0 million as of November 30, 2020, and a decrease of 0.6% from $666.1 million as of August 31, 2021.
  • NAV per share was $29.17 as of November 30, 2021, compared to $28.97 as of August 31, 2021, $27.25 as of February 28, 2021, and $26.84 as of November 30, 2020.
