Hasbro appoints new CEO
Jan. 05, 2022 Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) has appointed Chris Cocks as CEO and a member of its Board of Directors.
- Cocks, who currently serves as President and Chief Operating Officer of Hasbro's Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming division, will take the CEO position on February 25, 2022, succeeding interim CEO Rich Stoddart.
- Stoddart was named interim CEO following the death of Hasbro's longtime CEO Brian Goldner. He will now become Chair of the Board, effective February 25, 2022.
- Hasbro plans to announce a new President for Wizards of the Coast in the coming weeks.
- The company has also named Eric Nyman as its new President and Chief Operating Officer, effective February 25, 2022. Nyman joined Hasbro in 2003 and currently serves as Chief Consumer Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Hasbro Consumer Products.
