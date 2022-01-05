Tech ETFs sink alongside the Nasdaq as yields climb higher
Jan. 05, 2022 By: Jason Capul, SA News Editor
- The Nasdaq (COMP.IND) sinks 3.3% as the 10-Year Treasury yield continues to rise, dragging down with it high growth technology exchange traded funds.
- The 10-Year touched 1.71% earlier today, up five basis points on Wednesday, it's also up 20 basis points so far in 2022.
- As yields rise, they typically place pressure on high-growth stocks and ETFs as higher rates traditionally mark down the current value of future profits. Therefore, high valuation technology names have a habit of hurting more than value stocks.
- As a result, ETFs like ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK), Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF), BlackRock Future Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:BTEK), BlackRock Future Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BFTR), The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:FMQQ) have all sunk on the day.
- Moreover, traditional tech sector and tech giant ETFs have dipped as well, including Invesco QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) and Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLK).
- Daily price action: ARKK -7.6%, PTF -5.8%, BTEK -5.5%, BFTR -5%, FMQQ -4.2%, QQQ -3%, and XLK -3%.
- The technology segment of the market finished as one of the worst-performing market segments on the day as the space ended -3.1%, with software and semi's feeling the brunt of the fall.
- Investors seeking shelter from tech may look towards cyclicals as that's where UBS is focused in 2022.