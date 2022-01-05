Jerome Powell, Lael Brainard slated for Senate confirmation hearings next week
Jan. 05, 2022 4:16 PM ET By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and Fed Governor Lael Brainard who's been nominated for the vice chair role will appear Congress next week for their nomination hearings before the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs.
- While Powell has been considered a safe appointment, with support from Republicans and many Democrats, he's likely to face tough questions from progressive Democrats. Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren has already said she's against keeping him in the role.
- Powell was nominated to the Federal Reserve Board in 2012 by President Obama and was chosen by President Trump in 2018 as chairman of the central bank.
- President Biden has three more spots to fill at the Fed. The Wall Street Journal reported last week that Sarah Bloom Raskin, a former Fed governor, is being considered for the vice chair of supervision. Today, Bloomberg reports she's the leading contender for the key role in regulating banks.
- Lisa Cook, an economics professor at Michigan State University, and Philip Jefferson, a professor and administrator at Davidson College, are being considered for two Fed governor slots. Both candidates would fulfil Biden's pledge to increase the board's diversity as both are Black.
- Last month, Senator Patrick Toomey (R-Penn.) said Brainard's nomination is "an open question," suggesting she could face a tough fight for confirmation.
