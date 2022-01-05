Landec EPS of -$1.30
Jan. 05, 2022 4:19 PM ETLandec Corporation (LNDC)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC): Q2 EPS of -$1.30 may not be comparable to consensus of -$0.04.
- Revenue of $129.49M (-1.1% Y/Y)
- Press Release
- Pro forma adjusted EBITDA of $8.3 million, compared to $5.9 million in the prior year period, a pro forma increase of 41.3% year-over-year.
- Guidance 2022: Consolidated Revenues: range of $179 million to $185 million (+4% to +8%), Lifecore segment: range of $105 million to $108 million (+7% to +10%), Curation Foods segment (fiscal 2022, as reported): range of $261 million to $264 million, Adjusted EBITDA of Consolidated: range of $20.5 million to $23 million (+10% to +24%).