Comfort Systems USA acquires MEP Holding, 2 other firms

Jan. 05, 2022 4:20 PM ETFIXBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) acquires MEP Holding and its related subsidiaries, including Edwards Electrical & Mechanical, based in Indianapolis, Indiana.
  • Initially, Edwards is expected to contribute annualized revenues of approx. $85M-$95M and EBITDA of $6M-$8M.
  • Additionally, FIX said it acquired Thermal Service and TES Controls, based in Richmond, Kentucky.
  • Thermal is expected to contribute ∼$20M in annualized revenues at similar margins to FIX's existing service businesses.
  • Comfort Systems also said it acquired Kodiak Labor Solutions, a temporary staffing agency based in Indiana.
  • Kodiak was acquired to augment labor resources and is not expected to make a material contribution to revenue on a standalone basis.
  • These acquisitions are expected to make a neutral to slightly accretive contribution to EPS in 2022 and 2023.
