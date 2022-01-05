SomaLogic soars 14% on team up with Illumina to develop proteomic solutions
Jan. 05, 2022 4:25 PM ETSomaLogic, Inc. (SLGC)ILMNBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) and Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) are collaborating to develop sequencing-based proteomic solutions.
- The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
- The multi-year partnership agreement will bring together genomics and proteomics technology platforms in a major commercial partnership for proteomics and multi-omics research worldwide.
- In partnership, the companies will develop co-exclusive, co-branded, next-generation sequencing (NGS)-based proteomics products.
- Illumina will develop and deploy NGS-based protein identification and measurement tools into laboratories worldwide, and facilitate the development and use of high-plex protein pattern recognition tests.
- SLGC +14.70% at $11.86 after-hours