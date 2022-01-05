Berkeley Lights slides on leadership change and preliminary revenue for 2021
Jan. 05, 2022 4:25 PM ETBerkeley Lights, Inc. (BLI)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) has lost ~27.2% in the post-market after the company announced Eric D. Hobbs, its current CEO and a member of its board, will transition to his new role as the President of the company’s Antibody Therapeutics business line.
- The company has already begun an executive search to find a successor, and Dr. Hobbs will continue to function as CEO and member of the board until the appointment of his replacement.
- Additionally, the life sciences company provided early unaudited revenue for the year ended Dec. 31 that lagged Street estimates. For the full year, the company expects its revenue to reach $84.0M – $84.5M, indicating ~30% YoY growth. The consensus estimates for 2021 imply ~$90.8M revenue for Berkeley Lights (BLI) in 2021.
- Meanwhile, 2022 revenue is anticipated to grow at nearly 30% YoY, lower than the consensus indicating ~35.5% YoY growth.