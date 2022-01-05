Costco reports another double-digit gain in comparable sales but misses estimates slightly

Big-Box Retailer Costco To Announce First Quarter Earnings

Scott Olson/Getty Images News

  • Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) reports sales of $22.24B for the five-week retail month of December that ended on January 2. That tally is up 16.2% from the sales generated a year ago during the same period. percent from $19.14 billion last year.
  • For the 18 weeks ended January 2, 2022, the Company reported net sales of $76.34 billion, an increase of 16.6 percent from $65.47 billion last year.
  • Comparable sales in the U.S. were up 11.5% after backing out the impact of gas and F/X. The consensus estimate was 11.7%. E-commerce sales rose 17.8%.
  • Shares of Costco fell 2.54% during the regular session today and are flat in the after-hours session.
