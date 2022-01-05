Costco reports another double-digit gain in comparable sales but misses estimates slightly
Jan. 05, 2022 4:27 PM ETCostco Wholesale Corporation (COST)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor9 Comments
- Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) reports sales of $22.24B for the five-week retail month of December that ended on January 2. That tally is up 16.2% from the sales generated a year ago during the same period. percent from $19.14 billion last year.
- For the 18 weeks ended January 2, 2022, the Company reported net sales of $76.34 billion, an increase of 16.6 percent from $65.47 billion last year.
- Comparable sales in the U.S. were up 11.5% after backing out the impact of gas and F/X. The consensus estimate was 11.7%. E-commerce sales rose 17.8%.
- Shares of Costco fell 2.54% during the regular session today and are flat in the after-hours session.
- See how Costco's valuation marks compare to peers and historic norms.