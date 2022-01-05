Why did Roku stock slide today? Newest bearish analyst sees 50% downside
Jan. 05, 2022 4:28 PM ETRoku, Inc. (ROKU)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor9 Comments
- Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) stock slipped 11.7% today, sending it back under $200/share to its lowest point since bouncing off a 52-week low of $190.23 on Dec. 15.
- It's the latest leg down in a fairly precipitous slide for the former high flyer, which has fallen a steep 60% from a 52-week high of $490.76 at the end of July:
- Roku stock has been gathering bearish commentary ever since a mixed earnings report Nov. 3, where the company noted player sales slowed down and it issued some light guidance for the fourth quarter.
- The latest of those downbeat notes came premarket today, when Atlantic Equities initiated coverage of Roku at Underweight noting its expectations of a slowdown in TV OS sales.
- "Growth has been led by the US through the provision of the company's OS to tier two and three TV OEMs, but we now see this slowing as we do not expect the largest TV OEMs to outsource to Roku," the firm says.
- And its price target of $136 signaled nearly 50% downside in the name. (After today's tumble, it still suggests 31% downside.)
- That target is close to a Street low, though the median target is still hanging around $370, implying a more investor-friendly 88% upside.