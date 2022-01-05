Turtle Beach shares fall 4% postmarket on 2021 revenue guidance

Jan. 05, 2022 4:29 PM ETHEARBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor

  • Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:HEAR) shares slide 4% in postmarket trade after it said expects to report 2021 revenue of ∼$365M, at the lower end of its guidance of $365M-$380M.

  • Adj. EBITDA for 2021 is expected to be within, although at the lower end, of its forecast of $36M-$44M reflecting expected revenue.

  • "We expect to deliver 20% of revenues with respect to 2021 in our new categories of PC accessories, controllers, flight simulation, and streaming mics with higher-than-expected performance in several of those categories contributing to the expected results," said Juergen Stark, CEO, Turtle Beach.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.