Turtle Beach shares fall 4% postmarket on 2021 revenue guidance
Jan. 05, 2022 4:29 PM ETHEARBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:HEAR) shares slide 4% in postmarket trade after it said expects to report 2021 revenue of ∼$365M, at the lower end of its guidance of $365M-$380M.
Adj. EBITDA for 2021 is expected to be within, although at the lower end, of its forecast of $36M-$44M reflecting expected revenue.
"We expect to deliver 20% of revenues with respect to 2021 in our new categories of PC accessories, controllers, flight simulation, and streaming mics with higher-than-expected performance in several of those categories contributing to the expected results," said Juergen Stark, CEO, Turtle Beach.