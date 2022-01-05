Gold backs away from gain as Fed flags chance of earlier rate hikes
Jan. 05, 2022 4:25 PM ETSPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD)NUGT, PHYS, GDX, IAU, XAUUSD:CURBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Gold futures closed with modest gains but turned negative in electronic trading after the release of the FOMC meeting minutes, which came 30 minutes or so after today's settlement, showed Fed officials generally believe rate hikes could come sooner and at a faster pace then previously expected.
- February Comex gold (XAUUSD:CUR) closed +0.6% at $1,825.10/oz., following a 0.8% gain yesterday, but the price reversed not long after the Fed minutes release, and recently were -0.2% at ~$1,810/oz.
- The market was interpreting that "there's very likely a March hike followed by quantitative tightening, which is very bad for stocks and gold," Jay Hatfield, CEO of Infrastructure Capital Management, tells Bloomberg.
- With central banks starting to curb pandemic-related stimulus to fight inflation, gold fell last year in its biggest annual decline since 2015.