Alpine Income Property acquisition volume rises to $101.6M in Q4
Jan. 05, 2022
- Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) bought 26 net lease retail properties for a total acquisition volume of $106.6M, representing a weighted-average going-in cap rate of 6.2%.
- The company sold its single tenant office properties located in Orlando, Florida net leased to Hilton Grand Vacations for $24.5M, representing an exit cap rate of 7.5%.
- It owns 113 net lease properties that are 100% occupied and generates $36.9M of annualized based rent, as of Dec. 31, 2021.
- "The fourth quarter represents our largest quarter of acquisition volume to-date and involved a number of attractive opportunities," said Alpine Income Property Trust President and CEO John P. Albright.
