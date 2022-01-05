Alpine Income Property acquisition volume rises to $101.6M in Q4

Concept image of Business Acronym REIT as Real Estate Investment Trust. 3d rendering

Kwarkot/iStock via Getty Images

  • Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) bought 26 net lease retail properties for a total acquisition volume of $106.6M, representing a weighted-average going-in cap rate of 6.2%.
  • The company sold its single tenant office properties located in Orlando, Florida net leased to Hilton Grand Vacations for $24.5M, representing an exit cap rate of 7.5%.
  • It owns 113 net lease properties that are 100% occupied and generates $36.9M of annualized based rent, as of Dec. 31, 2021.
  • "The fourth quarter represents our largest quarter of acquisition volume to-date and involved a number of attractive opportunities," said Alpine Income Property Trust President and CEO John P. Albright.
  • Previously, (Oct. 21, 2021) Alpine Income Property Trust upped its guidance after Q3 earnings.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.