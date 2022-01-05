Sterling acquires Petillo for $195M

business hand pushing acquisition button

pichet_w/iStock via Getty Images

  • Sterling Construction Company (NASDAQ:STRL) has acquired specialty site development company Petillo.
  • The aggregate consideration of $195M paid of $175M of cash and 759,447 shares of Sterling common shares valued at $20M. The deal also entitles sellers to earn-out payments of up to $20M over the next five years, based on achievement of specified annual operating income growth thresholds.
  • Founded in 1994, Petillo is a specialty site development solution provider in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic. The business is expected to generate revenues and income from operations of ~$212M and $29M, respectively, in 2021.
  • Sterling has entered into a five-year employment agreement with Petillo CEO Michael Petillo, which provides for five equal annual retention payments totaling $15M.
