Sterling acquires Petillo for $195M
Jan. 05, 2022 4:32 PM ETSterling Construction Company, Inc. (STRL)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Sterling Construction Company (NASDAQ:STRL) has acquired specialty site development company Petillo.
- The aggregate consideration of $195M paid of $175M of cash and 759,447 shares of Sterling common shares valued at $20M. The deal also entitles sellers to earn-out payments of up to $20M over the next five years, based on achievement of specified annual operating income growth thresholds.
- Founded in 1994, Petillo is a specialty site development solution provider in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic. The business is expected to generate revenues and income from operations of ~$212M and $29M, respectively, in 2021.
- Sterling has entered into a five-year employment agreement with Petillo CEO Michael Petillo, which provides for five equal annual retention payments totaling $15M.