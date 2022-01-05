CTO Realty makes $249M in acquisitions in 2021, $162M of dispositions

Community Strip Mall Stores

buzbuzzer/iStock via Getty Images

  • In its first full year as a REIT, CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) acquired eight mixed-use or retail income properties for $249.1M, representing a weighted average going-in cash cap rate of 7.2%, during 2021.
  • The REIT sold 15 income properties for total disposition volume of $162.3M, at a weighted average exit cap rate of 6.1%, generating aggregate gains of $28.2M, for the year.
  • Also during the year, the joint venture that held the remaining Daytona Beach land portfolio of ~1,600 acres sold all of items remaining land for $67.0M, resulting in distributions to CTO (CTO) before taxes of ~$24.4M.
  • "We believe can drive increased cash flow and strong 2022 earnings growth, further supporting our very attractive dividend," said President and CEO John P. Albright.
  • Previously (Dec. 31), CTO Realty Growth buys a grocery-anchored retail property in Georgia and sells downtown Daytona Beach land parcel
