CTO Realty makes $249M in acquisitions in 2021, $162M of dispositions
Jan. 05, 2022 4:35 PM ETCTOBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- In its first full year as a REIT, CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) acquired eight mixed-use or retail income properties for $249.1M, representing a weighted average going-in cash cap rate of 7.2%, during 2021.
- The REIT sold 15 income properties for total disposition volume of $162.3M, at a weighted average exit cap rate of 6.1%, generating aggregate gains of $28.2M, for the year.
- Also during the year, the joint venture that held the remaining Daytona Beach land portfolio of ~1,600 acres sold all of items remaining land for $67.0M, resulting in distributions to CTO (CTO) before taxes of ~$24.4M.
- "We believe can drive increased cash flow and strong 2022 earnings growth, further supporting our very attractive dividend," said President and CEO John P. Albright.
