J&J Janssen unit, SRI International to collaborate on drug discovery using AI
Jan. 05, 2022 4:41 PM ETJohnson & Johnson (JNJ)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE:JNJ) Janssen unit will collaborate with SRI International using the latter's artificial intelligence ("AI") guided, automated synthetic-chemistry system to discover small molecule drugs.
- The companies say the SynFini platform combines Al and automation to speed small-molecule drug discovery.
- More specifically, they say the platform is "designed to accelerate the 'design-make-test' cycle of multi- parametric optimization in small molecule hit-to-lead and lead optimization.
