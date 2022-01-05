J&J Janssen unit, SRI International to collaborate on drug discovery using AI

Jan. 05, 2022 4:41 PM ETJohnson & Johnson (JNJ)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Janssen Pharmaceuticals headquarters

Michael Vi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE:JNJ) Janssen unit will collaborate with SRI International using the latter's artificial intelligence ("AI") guided, automated synthetic-chemistry system to discover small molecule drugs.
  • The companies say the SynFini platform combines Al and automation to speed small-molecule drug discovery.
  • More specifically, they say the platform is "designed to accelerate the 'design-make-test' cycle of multi- parametric optimization in small molecule hit-to-lead and lead optimization.
  • Seeking Alpha contributor Mark Roussin suggests that investors buy J&J shares before the company splits into consumer health and pharmaceutical/medical devices divisions.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.