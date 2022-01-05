Nanobiotix enrolls 1st patient in phase 3 trial of NBTXR3 in head, neck cancer
- Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX) said the first patient has been enrolled in the phase 3 NANORAY-312 study of radiotherapy-activated NBTXR3 in patients with head and neck cancer.
- The trial will evaluate radiotherapy-activated NBTXR3 with or without cetuximab in high-risk elderly patients with locally advanced head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (LA-HNSCC).
- The NANORAY-312 study aims to enroll 500 patients across the U.S., Europe, and Asia.
- The company said NANORAY-312 builds on its phase 1 study 102, evaluating safety and early signs of efficacy for radiotherapy-activated NBTXR3 in high-risk elderly LA-HNSCC patients who are chemotherapy-ineligible and intolerant to cetuximab.
- Preliminary data showed that the treatment was feasible and well tolerated at all dose levels.
- The company added that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has already granted Fast Track designation to NBTXR3.