Nanobiotix enrolls 1st patient in phase 3 trial of NBTXR3 in head, neck cancer

Jan. 05, 2022 4:39 PM ETNanobiotix S.A. (NBTX)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX) said the first patient has been enrolled in the phase 3 NANORAY-312 study of radiotherapy-activated NBTXR3 in patients with head and neck cancer.
  • The trial will evaluate radiotherapy-activated NBTXR3 with or without cetuximab in high-risk elderly patients with locally advanced head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (LA-HNSCC).
  • The NANORAY-312 study aims to enroll 500 patients across the U.S., Europe, and Asia.
  • The company said NANORAY-312 builds on its phase 1 study 102, evaluating safety and early signs of efficacy for radiotherapy-activated NBTXR3 in high-risk elderly LA-HNSCC patients who are chemotherapy-ineligible and intolerant to cetuximab.
  • Preliminary data showed that the treatment was feasible and well tolerated at all dose levels.
  • The company added that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has already granted Fast Track designation to NBTXR3.
