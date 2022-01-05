Myomo announces amended China JV deal
Jan. 05, 2022 4:43 PM ETMYOBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Myomo (NYSE:MYO) announces an amended and restated joint venture deal with Beijing Ryzur Medical Investment and Wuxi Chinaleaf Rehabilitation Industry Equity Investment Fund.
- Under this, MYO will continue to own a 19.9% stake in the JV, while Ryzur Medical will own 65.1% and Chinaleaf 15%.
- The deal provides for certain rights for Ryzur Medical as majority shareholder and fixes the per-unit price at which the JV will buy MyoPro Control System units
- MYO also signed technology license and trademark license deals with Jiangxi Myomo Medical Assistive Appliance.
- Under the technology license deal, the JV is licensing Myomo’s intellectual property for an upfront license fee of $2.7M, of which $0.2M is payable within 30 days of the effective date, and the rest $2.5M is payable within 30 days of MYO's contribution of $0.2M to the JV.
- The technology transfer to the JV will begin after receipt of the full license fee, which is expected before the end of Q1 of 2022.
- The above deals were each effective from Dec. 29.