Privia Health inks capitated Medicare advantage agreements with Humana, HealthFirst
Jan. 05, 2022 4:52 PM ETPrivia Health Group, Inc. (PRVA)HUMBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Privia Health (NASDAQ:PRVA) said two of its Accountable Care Organizations in Florida and the Mid-Atlantic region have entered into capitated arrangements with HealthFirst Health Plan and Humana (NYSE:HUM), respectively.
- These agreements will cover healthcare services provided to ~23K Medicare Advantage beneficiaries effective Jan. 1.
- The company said it expects to recognize ~$230M in practice collections and GAAP revenue in full-year 2022 related to these two arrangements.
- Privia Health expects to provide its initial financial guidance for full-year 2022 when it reports Q4 and 2021 financial results in March, including the assumed impact of these contracts.