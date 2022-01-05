Privia Health inks capitated Medicare advantage agreements with Humana, HealthFirst

Jan. 05, 2022 4:52 PM ETPrivia Health Group, Inc. (PRVA)HUMBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • Privia Health (NASDAQ:PRVA) said two of its Accountable Care Organizations in Florida and the Mid-Atlantic region have entered into capitated arrangements with HealthFirst Health Plan and Humana (NYSE:HUM), respectively.
  • These agreements will cover healthcare services provided to ~23K Medicare Advantage beneficiaries effective Jan. 1.
  • The company said it expects to recognize ~$230M in practice collections and GAAP revenue in full-year 2022 related to these two arrangements.
  • Privia Health expects to provide its initial financial guidance for full-year 2022 when it reports Q4 and 2021 financial results in March, including the assumed impact of these contracts.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.