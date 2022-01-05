Sutro posts early-stage data for ovarian cancer drug indicating 33% ORR
Jan. 05, 2022 4:53 PM ETSutro Biopharma, Inc. (STRO)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Announcing interim data from the ongoing Phase 1 study for STRO-002 for advanced ovarian cancer, Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) said that the objective response rate (ORR) among the evaluable patients in its dose-expansion stood at 33%. ORR is used to indicate the effect of a cancer drug based on the decrease in the tumor size.
- "These interim data in the dose-expansion cohort showing deep responders in ovarian cancer patients treated with STRO-002 are compelling," Dr. R. Wendel Naumann, a lead investigator of the study, remarked.
- The dose expansion cohort involved 44 patients who had received up to three prior lines of therapy. As of data curt off on Nov. 08, 43 patients had been randomized to receive doses starting at 4.3 mg/kg and 5.2 mg/kg.
- Among 33 evaluable patients, seven had partial responses (PR). Five unconfirmed partial responses (PRu) later turned out to be four PRs and one with stable disease. Accordingly, ORR reached 33% for all evaluable patients (11 PRs out of 33).
- Nearly 86% of treatment-emergent adverse events were Grade 1-2, and the cohort did not flag new safety issues for the treatment.
- A discussion on the data is scheduled for today at 5 pm ET.
Read: Sutro (STRO) has partnered with Tasly Biopharmaceuticals to jointly develop and commercialize STRO-002 in Greater China.