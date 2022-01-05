Innovative Industrial Properties issues stock, cash in exchange for $110M of notes
Jan. 05, 2022 5:00 PM ETInnovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- In a privately negotiated transaction with some noteholders, Innovative Industrial Properties' (NYSE:IIPR) operating partnership subsidiary paid 1.68M shares of IIPR common stock and ~$2.3M in cash in exchange for ~$110.4M principal amount of 3.75% exchangeable senior notes due 2024.
- After the close of the transaction, ~$33.4M of the notes remain outstanding with terms unchanged. By executing the change last month, the company was able to mitigate future stockholder dilution, as the exchange rate for the notes adjusts each quarter.
- During Q4 2021 and through Jan. 5, 2022, the company didn't conduct any capital raising activity and has ~$231.7M in shares of common stock available for issuance under its "at-the-market" equity offering program.
- Innovative Industrial (IIPR) also updated on its Q4 operating investment. From Oct. 1, 2021 through today, it made 29 acquisitions of properties in five states and executed one lease amendment to provide additional improvement allowance at a property in Massachusetts. The total investment during Q4 came to ~$176.1M.
