Zymeworks appoints CEO to replace outgoing co-founder
Jan. 05, 2022 5:04 PM ETZymeworks Inc. (ZYME)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) appointed Kenneth Galbraith as Chair and CEO, effective on or before Feb 1.
- Galbraith succeeds Zymeworks Co-Founder Ali Tehrani who has served as president and CEO since 2003.
- Tehrani will remain as an advisor to assist with the transition.
- The company also promoted CFO Neil Klompas to the dual position of COO and CFO, effective immediately.
- Galbraith recently served as executive-in-residence with Syncona, a large British closed-ended healthcare investment trust dedicated to life science investments. Galbraith also served on Zymeworks' board from 2009 to 2013.