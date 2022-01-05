Zymeworks appoints CEO to replace outgoing co-founder

Jan. 05, 2022 5:04 PM ETZymeworks Inc. (ZYME)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) appointed Kenneth Galbraith as Chair and CEO, effective on or before Feb 1.
  • Galbraith succeeds Zymeworks Co-Founder Ali Tehrani who has served as president and CEO since 2003.
  • Tehrani will remain as an advisor to assist with the transition.
  • The company also promoted CFO Neil Klompas to the dual position of COO and CFO, effective immediately.
  • Galbraith recently served as executive-in-residence with Syncona, a large British closed-ended healthcare investment trust dedicated to life science investments. Galbraith also served on Zymeworks' board from 2009 to 2013.
