AMC Networks acquires anime distributor Sentai
Jan. 05, 2022 5:05 PM ETAMC Networks Inc. (AMCX)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) has acquired Houston-based anime licensing company, Sentai Holdings.
- Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. It includes all of the member interests in Sentai held by Cool Japan Fund, a public-private Japanese investment fund. Sentai's executive management team, including founder John Ledford, Griffin Vance and Paul Clinkscales, will continue in their senior roles.
- Sentai is a global supplier of anime content and official anime merchandise. The acquisition covers its anime-focused HIDIVE direct-to-consumer subscription streaming service, which represents a strong new addition to AMC Networks' portfolio of targeted offerings.
- AMC Networks expects its targeted streaming portfolio to have exceeded 9M paid subscribers by year-end 2021, with 20-25M paid subscribers by 2025.
- Commenting on the acquisition, AMC Networks Interim CEO Matt Blank said, "This acquisition builds on AMC Networks’ already strong IP and franchises, and furthers our targeted streaming strategy of super-serving passionate audiences with content depth, curation and community. With the addition of Sentai, we see an even greater opportunity to build on AMC Networks’ position as the global leader in targeted streaming, as we continue to grow a sustainable and long-term profitable streaming business that will be transformational for our company."