Millennial shareholders approve Lithium Americas takeover
Jan. 05, 2022 5:08 PM ETLithium Americas Corp. (LAC)SQM, LIT, ALB, MLNLFBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Millennial Lithium (OTCQX:MLNLF) says its shareholders overwhelmingly approved Lithium Americas' (NYSE:LAC) offer to buy the company for ~$400M in cash and stock.
- J.P. Morgan analysts came out praising the deal, seeing it as being accretive to net present value with upside potential from synergies.
- Lithium Americas and other lithium stocks (NYSEARCA:LIT) including Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) and SQM posted broad losses in today's trading, as lawmakers in Chile went to court to stop the outgoing government from taking bids for lithium mining contracts.
- Albemarle and SQM are two of the five companies contending for the contracts.
- Chile announced the auction in October to award operating contracts to explore and produce 400K metric tons of lithium metal for batteries.
- Chile's new government also threatens to crack down on water use by Chile's massive copper industry.