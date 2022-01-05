SWK Holdings' committee says no deal reached with Carlson Capital
Jan. 05, 2022 5:12 PM ET By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara
SWK Holdings (NASDAQ:SWKH) said its special committee concluded its review of the non-binding proposal received from funds managed by Carlson Capital to acquire all SWKH shares not already owned by Carlson Capital.
The committee and its advisors entered into talks with Carlson Capital pursuant to which the committee exchanged counterproposals with Carlson Capital.
The committee then concluded that it would not be able to reach an agreement with Carlson Capital with respect to its latest $20.20/share proposal and the committee determined that it would dissolve.