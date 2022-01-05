SWK Holdings' committee says no deal reached with Carlson Capital

Jan. 05, 2022

  • SWK Holdings (NASDAQ:SWKH) said its special committee concluded its review of the non-binding proposal received from funds managed by Carlson Capital to acquire all SWKH shares not already owned by Carlson Capital.

  • The committee and its advisors entered into talks with Carlson Capital pursuant to which the committee exchanged counterproposals with Carlson Capital.

  • The committee then concluded that it would not be able to reach an agreement with Carlson Capital with respect to its latest $20.20/share proposal and the committee determined that it would dissolve.

