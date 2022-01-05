Telephone and Data Systems board member Gary Sugarman resigns

Jan. 05, 2022

  • Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) disclosed that Gary L. Sugarman resigned on Monday.
  • Sugarman, a member of the board’s compensation and human resources committee, indicated in his resignation letter that he was leaving due to a disagreement with the company's strategic direction, according to an 8-K filing.
  • Last month, Telephone and Data Systems announces CFO transitions.
  • TDS is scheduled to present at Citi's 2022 Virtual Apps Economy Conference tomorrow at 11am EST.
  • Also see from August, TDS, US Cellular (NYSE:USM) downgraded at JPMorgan for lack of catalysts.
