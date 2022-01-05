Telephone and Data Systems board member Gary Sugarman resigns
Jan. 05, 2022 5:13 PM ETTelephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS), USMBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) disclosed that Gary L. Sugarman resigned on Monday.
- Sugarman, a member of the board’s compensation and human resources committee, indicated in his resignation letter that he was leaving due to a disagreement with the company's strategic direction, according to an 8-K filing.
- Last month, Telephone and Data Systems announces CFO transitions.
- TDS is scheduled to present at Citi's 2022 Virtual Apps Economy Conference tomorrow at 11am EST.
- Also see from August, TDS, US Cellular (NYSE:USM) downgraded at JPMorgan for lack of catalysts.