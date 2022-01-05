Corsair takes control of Taiwan's iDisplay, adds two to board

Jan. 05, 2022 5:13 PM ETCorsair Gaming, Inc. (CRSR)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor1 Comment

Gaming room

mixetto/E+ via Getty Images

  • Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) has taken majority control of Taiwan's iDisplay Technology, an electronics designer and display-tech specialist.
  • The company makes consumer electronics, smart home controls and streaming consoles for a variety of clients.
  • It's also a longtime partner of Corsair's Elgato subsidiary, with which it worked on the Stream Deck studio control platform.
  • Corsair has acquired a 51% stake in the company.
  • “We’re delighted to welcome our long-standing partner iDisplay to Corsair as we continue to integrate display-based with touch-screen technologies into our feature-rich products for creators, gamers and streamers,” says Corsair Chief Operating Officer Thi La.
  • Corsair also has appointed La and Sarah Mears Kim to its board. Kim has been chief financial and business officer of private AI-driven tech platform Archipelago since August.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.