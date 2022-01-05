Corsair takes control of Taiwan's iDisplay, adds two to board
- Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) has taken majority control of Taiwan's iDisplay Technology, an electronics designer and display-tech specialist.
- The company makes consumer electronics, smart home controls and streaming consoles for a variety of clients.
- It's also a longtime partner of Corsair's Elgato subsidiary, with which it worked on the Stream Deck studio control platform.
- Corsair has acquired a 51% stake in the company.
- “We’re delighted to welcome our long-standing partner iDisplay to Corsair as we continue to integrate display-based with touch-screen technologies into our feature-rich products for creators, gamers and streamers,” says Corsair Chief Operating Officer Thi La.
- Corsair also has appointed La and Sarah Mears Kim to its board. Kim has been chief financial and business officer of private AI-driven tech platform Archipelago since August.