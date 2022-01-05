Gol Linhas announces preliminary traffic figures for Dec. 2021

  • GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) has announced preliminary air traffic figures for the month of Dec. 2021.
  • GOL's total supply increased 13.4%, total seats increased 20.9% and the number of departures increased by 21.7% and total demand increased by 14.7% and the load factor was 81.9%.
  • GOL's domestic supply increased 11.4% and demand increased by 12.6%, GOL's domestic load factor was 81.9% and the volume of departures increased by 20.6% and seats increased by 19.9%.
  • GOL's international supply was 64M, the demand was 51M and international load factor was 80.1%.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.