Gol Linhas announces preliminary traffic figures for Dec. 2021
Jan. 05, 2022 5:22 PM ETGol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) has announced preliminary air traffic figures for the month of Dec. 2021.
- GOL's total supply increased 13.4%, total seats increased 20.9% and the number of departures increased by 21.7% and total demand increased by 14.7% and the load factor was 81.9%.
- GOL's domestic supply increased 11.4% and demand increased by 12.6%, GOL's domestic load factor was 81.9% and the volume of departures increased by 20.6% and seats increased by 19.9%.
- GOL's international supply was 64M, the demand was 51M and international load factor was 80.1%.