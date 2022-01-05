Roivant Sciences licenses transfusion-dependent anemia treatment from Eisai
Jan. 05, 2022 5:33 PM ETEisai Co., Ltd. (ESALY), ROIVBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) has received the global development rights to RVT-2001 (H3B-8800) from Eisai (OTCPK:ESALY) as a potential treatment for transfusion-dependent anemia in patients with lower-risk myelodysplastic syndromes ("MDS").
- Eisai will receive an upfront payment, and is eligible for milestone payments and royalties on sales for RVT-2001, though financial particulars were not disclosed.
- Roivant plans to conduct an expansion of an existing phase 1 trial of RVT-2001 that is examining the treatment in leukemia and MDS.
- Further details on Roivant's development plans for RVT-2001 will be presented on Jan. 10 at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.
- After having a rally where it added 90% during December, Roivant ended the month up just 13.4%.