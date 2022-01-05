CDC advisors recommend Pfizer/BioNTech COVID vaccine boosters for teens

Jan. 05, 2022

  • A panel of advisors to the CDC has recommended that Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)/BioNTech's (NASDAQ:BNTX) COVID-19 vaccine be given as a booster to adolescents between the ages of 12 and 17 years old.
  • The vote was 13-1 in favor, The Washington Post reported.
  • CDC Director Rochelle Walensky is expected to make the recommendation official policy later today.
  • The recommendation is to receive a booster following at least five months after completing the primary two-dose series.
  • On Monday, the FDA expanded Pfizer and BioNTech's Emergency Use Authorization for its vaccine to include booster shots for 12 to 15-year olds.
