Granite selected for $90M construction project in California
Jan. 05, 2022 5:47 PM ETGranite Construction Incorporated (GVA)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Granite (NYSE:GVA) has been selected by the California Department of Transportation as the Construction Manager/General Contractor for the ~$90M State Route 70 Binney Junction Roadway Rehabilitation and Complete Streets CM/GC project.
- In the first phase of this project, valued at $1.3M, Granite will work closely with Caltrans and project designers on the design, constructability, and cost estimating portions of the project.
- The Construction Management portion of the Binney Junction project is expected to begin in Q1, 2022 and the General Contractor phase is expected to begin in Q1, 2023.