Hot Stocks: Fed routes Bitcoin stocks; W, EPC move on analyst notes; EWTX data; BPMC management change
Jan. 05, 2022 6:35 PM ETMarathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA), RIOTGREE, COIN, MSTR, W, EPC, EWTX, BPMCBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Signs that the Federal Reserve is prepared to get aggressive about removing stimulus sparked a massive sell-off in equities on Wednesday. High valuation tech stocks were the hardest hit, with the Nasdaq retreating more than 3%. The S&P 500 posted a 2% decline.
- Minutes of the latest Fed meeting, which were released late in the session, inspired a risk-off pivot by traders -- a move that also triggered a sell-off in Bitcoin (BTC-USD). This slide, along with bearish analyst comments, pushed Bitcoin-related stocks sharply lower.
- Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA), Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT), Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE), Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) and MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) all recorded notable declines.
- Analyst remarks played a role in other standout moves during the day. A downgrade sent Wayfair (NYSE:W) tumbling to a fresh low. Meanwhile, Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) climbed to a new high following a bullish note.
- Elsewhere in the market, Edgewise (NASDAQ:EWTX) advanced more than 20% on promising early-stage clinical trial results. At the same time, Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) posted a double-digit percentage loss on a changeover in its top executive slot.
Sector In Focus
- Analyst skepticism and a sharp decline in Bitcoin (BTC-USD) put significant pressure on cryptocurrency-related stocks on Wednesday. Marathon Digital (MARA) and Riot Blockchain (RIOT) were the standout losers in the sector, with declines of 13% and 12%, respectively.
- Greenidge Generation (GREE) also lost ground, falling by nearly 6%. Elsewhere among Bitcoin-sensitive stocks, Coinbase (COIN) also retreated 6%, while MicroStrategy (MSTR) posted a decline of nearly 8%.
- A decline in the price of Bitcoin (BTC-USD) contributed to the sector-wide retreat. The crypto tumbled nearly 6% to dip below $43.5K -- at one point during the day, it had slipped below $42.5K. Hawkish signs from the Federal Reserve spurred the decline.
- Meanwhile, bearish analyst comments put added pressure on specific stocks. B. Riley cut its price targets for MARA, RIOT and GREE, noting higher-than-expected capital costs.
Standout Gainer
- Edgewise (EWTX) soared more than 22% on the strength of clinical trial data for its oral myosin inhibitor EDG-5506.
- The company said a Phase 1 trial looked at the product in patients with Becker muscular dystrophy, an inherited neuromuscular disorder. EWTX said two weeks of dosing in the small-scale study, which included just seven patients, showed an "unprecedented" reduction in multiple key biomarkers of muscle damage.
- Bolstered by the clinical data, EWTX advanced $3.48 on the session to close at $18.97. The advance took the volatile stock off recent support levels but it remains in a long-term range that has held it since August.
- Overall, the stock has lost about 37% over the past year.
Standout Loser
- News of a management shakeup sent Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) spiraling on Wednesday. The stock dropped nearly 13% on the session.
- The company revealed that it has named Kate Haviland, its current COO, as its next president and CEO. Outgoing chief executive Jeff Albers will stay in his role until April 4, after which he will serve as executive chairman until the end of the year.
- Albers will remain chairman following the leadership transition.
- BPMC retreated $13.70 to finish at $93.30. After reaching a 52-week high of $117.86 in November, the stock suffered a sharp correction. It had been rebuilding upward momentum lately, until Wednesday's slide brought the stock back to its recent support level.
Notable New High
- A bullish turn from Wells Fargo sparked a 3.5% advance in shares of Edgewell Personal Care (EPC). The rally took the stock to a fresh 52-week high.
- Wells Fargo gave EPC a two-notch upgrade, raising its rating on the consumer products maker to Overweight from Underweight. Analyst Chris Carey said EPC's valuation offers upside potential amid positive trends for its sun/skin business and a pricing boost for its feminine care offerings.
- EPC finished the session at $47.69, an advance of $1.61 on the day. Shares also set an intraday 52-week high of $48.04.
- After lackluster trading through much of 2021, the stock rallied in the first half of November, spurred higher by the release of its Q4 earnings report.
- Shares settled into a range from there, but have seen renewed upward momentum lately. EPC is up about 10% in the past month and is sitting about 39% above a multi-month low reached in October.
Notable New Low
- Wayfair (W) dropped nearly 9% to set a 52-week low, dragged down by a downgrade from Wedbush Securities.
- Calling the online retailer's 2021 results underwhelming, Wedbush lowered its rating on W to Neutral from Buy. Analyst Seth Basham pointed to "yellow flags" that the company's financial figures are trending below pre-pandemic levels.
- Specifically, Basham highlighted weak numbers for consumer adds and orders per customer.
- W retreated $16.26 to close at $170.26. During the session, the stock recorded an intraday 52-week low of $166.60.
- Shares have been retreating since late November. The stock has fallen about 23% in the past month.
- For more on the day's biggest winners and losers, click over to SA's On The Move section.