Norwegian Cruise Line cancels eight cruises in omicron surge
Jan. 05, 2022 7:01 PM ETNorwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH), RCL, CCLBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) closed -3.6% in today's trading after canceling sailings on eight ships, in a blow to the recovery of the pandemic-ravaged U.S. cruise industry.
- The company also had to cut short a 12-day round-trip from Miami on the Norwegian Pearl, which had left port on Monday, due to "COVID-related circumstances."
- Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) ended -2.1% after canceling its Spectrum of the Seas cruise, when nine guests on its January 2 trip were identified as close contacts to a local Hong Kong COVID-19 case, even though all tested negative.
- Carnival (NYSE:CCL) has not canceled any upcoming voyages, but the stock closed -2.6%.
- The Centers for Disease Control has launched investigations into onboard cases on more than 90 ships, and last week advised people to avoid cruise travel regardless of vaccination status.