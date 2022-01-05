Dominion Energy raised to Buy at UBS, seeing expanded ESG premium

Zach Gibson/Getty Images News

  • Dominion Energy (D +1.4%) moves higher after UBS upgrades shares to Buy from Neutral with a $98 price target, raised from $81, citing the utility's regulated rate base growth story and "clean regulatory calendar."
  • Dominion has ESG in its favor as sponsorship grows in 2022 to support companies making a clean energy transition, UBS analyst Daniel Ford says.
  • Among Dominion's selling points, according to Ford: a rate base growth opportunity "encompassed by Virginia energy legislation and [a] South Carolina integrated resource plan," lower equity needs and an economic backdrop "to provide headroom driven by DC Metro/Northern VA, NC, and SC growth."
  • Dominion "has one of the largest decarbonization investment opportunities, with $26B in growth capex planned over the next five years," Junius writes in a bullish analysis published on Seeking Alpha.
