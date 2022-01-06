Phillips 66 aims to return more capital to shareholders, CEO Garland says

Jan. 05, 2022 8:14 PM ETPhillips 66 (PSX)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment

Phillips 66 Sign Against Sky

Joe_Potato/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) is "anxious to get back to share repurchases" in 2022, as cash generation improves and debt levels are lowered, Chairman and CEO Greg Garland says.
  • "We're on a good glide slope on our debt repayment," the CEO told the virtual Goldman Sachs Global Energy Conference today, noting Phillips 66 paid down $1.5B in debt last year and expects to return to its target of $12B in pre-COVID debt levels during the next two years.
  • The company is "pretty constructive" on 2022 due to rebounding demand as governments become less likely to impose COVID-19 lockdowns and refinery shutdowns more than offset new capacity additions globally, "so the supply and demand dynamics look very favorable," Garland said.
  • Management touted its Rodeo Renewal project, which is planned to produce 800M gal/year of renewable diesel, sustainable aviation fuel and sustainable gasoline when it comes onstream in 2024.
  • Phillips 66 has earmarked $408M out of its total planned $1.9B 2022 capex budget for the project.
  • "Energy has been a business of transition for 140 years, so this isn't really new to us," Garland said.
  • J.P. Morgan recently upgraded Phillips 66 to Buy on expected improved execution in 2022 and as a catch-up trade following a worst-in-sector share price performance in 2021.
