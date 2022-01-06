Toshiba's second biggest holder calls for holder meeting on separation plan
Jan. 05, 2022 9:16 PM ETToshiba Corporation (TOSBF), TOSYYBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Toshiba Corp.'s (OTCPK:TOSBF) second biggest holder is said to be calling for a special shareholder meeting to vote on the company's plan to split into three companies.
- Singapore-based fund 3D investment Partners, which has a 7.6% stake, delivered a request for an extraordinary general meeting to Toshiba, according to an FT report. The EGM request is structured so that shareholders could vote directly against the three-way split up.
- Reuters reported in late November that 3D Investment Partners was opposed to the plan to split into three companies and instead wanted the company to solicit offers from potential buyers.
- 3DInvestment Partners was the first major shareholder to formally object to the break-up plan that was outlined in November.